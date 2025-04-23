Assessing Northern Trust: Insights From 17 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 17 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 12 1 1 Last 30D 0 1 3 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 5 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 1

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Northern Trust, revealing an average target of $110.94, a high estimate of $136.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. A 3.48% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $114.94.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Northern Trust's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Gerard Cassidy |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $105.00|$115.00 | |David Smith |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $92.00|$98.00 | |Mike Mayo |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $111.00|$118.00 | |Glenn Schorr |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $100.00|$104.00 | |Betsy Graseck |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Underweight | $95.00|$132.00 | |David Smith |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $98.00|$116.00 | |Betsy Graseck |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $132.00|$136.00 | |Michael Carrier |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $121.00|$123.00 | |Glenn Schorr |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $104.00|$113.00 | |Mike Mayo |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $118.00|$119.00 | |Keith Horowitz |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $105.00|$110.00 | |Betsy Graseck |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $136.00|$138.00 | |Brennan Hawken |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $114.00|$110.00 | |Gerard Cassidy |RBC Capital |Raises |Outperform | $115.00|$107.00 | |David Smith |Truist Securities |Raises |Hold | $116.00|$110.00 | |David Konrad |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Market Perform | $122.00|$113.00 | |Alexander Blostein |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Sell | $102.00|$92.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Northern Trust. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Northern Trust compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Northern Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Northern Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Northern Trust analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Northern Trust

Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C. as well as 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of December 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody or administration of $16.8 trillion and assets under management of $1.6 trillion.

Financial Milestones: Northern Trust's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Northern Trust showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 26.81% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Northern Trust's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northern Trust's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.76%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.12.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

