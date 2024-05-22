Assessing NMI Holdings: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $36.5, along with a high estimate of $39.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.28% increase from the previous average price target of $34.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of NMI Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Doug Harter UBS Raises Neutral $39.00 $37.00 Chris Gamaitoni Compass Point Raises Buy $36.00 $33.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $36.00 $35.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $37.00 $36.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $36.00 $33.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $35.00 $34.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NMI Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NMI Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for NMI Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know NMI Holdings Better

NMI Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries provides private mortgage guaranty insurance. The company offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance on loans, and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. It protects lenders and investors from default-related losses on a portion of the unpaid principal balance of a covered mortgage.

A Deep Dive into NMI Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: NMI Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.24%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: NMI Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 56.99% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2, NMI Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

