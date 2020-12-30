Assessing Nikola (NKLA) Stock After Massive Selloff

Shares of Nikola (NKLA) have been under heavy pressure over the past several weeks, plunging more than 40% over the past thirty days. And if you’ve bought and only held the stock over the past six months, then you’re down close to 80% on that bet.

The reason for the punishment? The electric truck maker, which aspires to compete with Tesla (TSLA) in the clean energy auto industry, has suffered from a combination of factors, including some self-inflicting wounds. Aside from a scathing bearish report by Hindenburg Research, which alleged widespread deception, Nikola lost a lucrative partnership with General Motors (GM) as a result. This is despite the company refuting the claims. While Nikola and GM still have an agreement in place, it is vastly scaled down to what amounts to a supplier relationship.

Meanwhile, with recent deals falling through, there are now questions whether the company will have the necessary capital to start production on its flagship product, the Badger truck. Needless to say, Nikola has a tough road ahead to overcome the many execution-related obstacles it must deal with. Not to mention, its competition, which includes established automakers such as Tesla, Toyota (TM) and Volkswagen (VWAGY), among others, aren’t going to roll over.

But all of that said, with the stock trading some 80% below its 52-week high, now could be the time to look for a bottom. That is, if the company can escape the flood of negative news that have hurt the stock. JPMorgan analyst Paul Coster sees this scenario unfolding. On Monday though he lowered his price target from $40 to $35, citing execution risks for the "tarnished brand" after the GM deal, Coster reintegrated his Overweight rating on the stock, predicting Nikola can turn the corner in 2021 if the company can becoming "less drama-filled" and turning "generally positive."

With the stock currently trading at around $16, Coster’s $35 price target implies additional premiums of almost 120%. To be sure, Nikola is no Tesla — at least not yet. But for those who have missed the surge in Tesla for similar reasons should consider Nikola as a possible turnaround play, though highly speculative. What’s more, Nikola's recent change in leadership may allay concerns about past practices and whether they will reoccur. New CEO Mark Russell has begun to scale back the company’s prior vision, which includes several initiatives that seemed unattainable.

In that vein, Russell has already done a solid job, downplaying the impact of the GM partnership, saying Nikola doesn’t need the deal to survive. “The revised GM deal makes much more sense for Nikola long term,” Russell recently said. But while he has yet to prove it, that statement would seem to give Nikola some level of autonomy to stand on its own. That said, if Nikola, which began taking preorders a few months ago, can have a vehicle that’s ready to be driven at any point in 2021 this would be a massive victory for Russell.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shown an innate ability to prove the naysayers wrong time and time again. And he has made believers very wealthy in the process. Can Russell do the same?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.