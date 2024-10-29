Assessing The New York Times Company Ahead of Q3 Earnings Release

The New York Times Company NYT is set to announce its third-quarter 2024 earnings on Nov. 4 before the market opens. Key focus areas will include subscription growth, advertising revenue patterns, cost control efforts and the outcomes of recent strategic initiatives.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $640.4 million, indicating a 7% rise from the prior-year period.



This diversified media conglomerate is also expected to show improvement in the bottom line. The consensus estimate for earnings per share has remained steady at 42 cents over the past 30 days, suggesting a 13.5% increase from the year-ago period.



With a four-quarter trailing average earnings surprise of 32.3%, NYT has consistently outperformed expectations. In the last reported quarter, the company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS by 12.5%, bolstering investor interest ahead of this report.



Factors Shaping The New York Times Company’s Q3 Outcome

The New York Times Company's emphasis on subscription growth and digital innovation has been instrumental to its sustained progress. By continually enhancing digital offerings, attracting new subscribers and optimizing average revenue per user, the company has demonstrated resilience and a strong market presence.



The company's top line is likely to have benefited from growth in subscriptions, driven by high-quality content and an effective digital approach. Also, effective content monetization and cost management practices are likely to have enhanced profitability.



A significant factor behind The New York Times Company's success has been its ability to convert readers into paying subscribers through quality journalism and well-timed digital investments. Technological advancements have improved audience engagement, allowing the company to reach its target audience more effectively.



On its lastearnings call management projected a 7-9% year-over-year increase in total subscription revenues for the third quarter, with digital-only subscription revenues expected to rise by 12-15%. Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for subscription revenues is pegged at $453 million, implying 8.2% growth, while digital-only subscription revenues are estimated at $320.9 million, suggesting a 13.7% increase.



The New York Times Company's expanding subscriber base is central to its growth strategy. The consensus estimates indicate that the digital-only subscriber count is likely to reach 10.5 million by the end of the third quarter. This growth solidifies its influence and market standing, positioning it as an attractive platform for advertisers seeking an engaged audience. Strategic acquisitions like Wirecutter and The Athletic have broadened the company’s market reach.



In line with this, The New York Times Company has made significant strides in reducing dependence on traditional advertising by focusing on digital avenues. Management anticipates high-single-digit growth in digital advertising revenues, with plans to enhance its standing as a premier news source while diversifying into lifestyle content, such as Games, Cooking and Sports. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for digital advertising revenues stands at $80.9 million, indicating a 7.8% increase.



Despite these positive trends, the company faces some challenges. Print subscription revenues and advertising revenues are likely to have softened, with the consensus estimate for print subscriptions being pegged at $132.2 million, down 3.1%, and print advertising expected to fall 10.7% to $37.6 million. Increased spending on product development, marketing and administrative functions may also impact margins. NYT foresees adjusted operating costs to rise by 5-6% for the quarter under review.

What the Zacks Model Predicts for NYT

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for The New York Times Company this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



The New York Times Company has a Zacks Rank #3 but an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

