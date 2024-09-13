Assessing New Fortress Energy: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $19.6, with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. A 39.13% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $32.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive New Fortress Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregory Lewis BTIG Lowers Buy $15.00 $35.00 Chris Robertson Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $21.00 $26.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Lowers Buy $17.00 $40.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $27.00 Chris Robertson Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $26.00 $33.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to New Fortress Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of New Fortress Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Discovering New Fortress Energy: A Closer Look

New Fortress Energy is an integrated gas-to-power company. Its business model spans the entire production and delivery chain from natural gas procurement and liquefaction to logistics, shipping, terminals, and conversion or development of a natural gas-fired generation. It has invested in floating, liquefied natural gas vessels to both lower the cost of acquiring gas while securing a long-term supply for its terminals. Its segments include terminals and infrastructure, or T&I, and ships.

New Fortress Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining New Fortress Energy's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -23.75% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: New Fortress Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.04%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.57%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): New Fortress Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.81%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: New Fortress Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.3. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

