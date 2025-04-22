Assessing New Fortress Energy: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for New Fortress Energy, presenting an average target of $13.75, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 37.5%.

The perception of New Fortress Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Benjamin Nolan |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $14.00|$16.00 | |Ryan Levine |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $8.00|$34.00 | |Benjamin Nolan |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $19.00|$23.00 | |Devin McDermott |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $14.00|$15.00 |

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to New Fortress Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of New Fortress Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of New Fortress Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of New Fortress Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is an integrated gas-to-power company. Its business model spans the entire production and delivery chain from natural gas procurement and liquefaction to logistics, shipping, terminals, and conversion or development of a natural gas-fired generation. It has invested in floating, liquefied natural gas vessels to lower the cost of acquiring gas while securing a long-term supply for its terminals. Its segments include Terminals & Infrastructure, and Ships. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Terminals & Infrastructure segment.

Key Indicators: New Fortress Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining New Fortress Energy's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.46% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: New Fortress Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -35.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): New Fortress Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -14.08%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.95%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: New Fortress Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.06. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

