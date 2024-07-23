Assessing New Fortress Energy: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $32.25, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. A 11.03% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $36.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive New Fortress Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Robertson Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $26.00 $33.00 Chris Robertson Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $33.00 $35.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Lowers Buy $43.00 $45.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $32.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to New Fortress Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of New Fortress Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of New Fortress Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of New Fortress Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on New Fortress Energy analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy is an integrated gas-to-power company. Its business model spans the entire production and delivery chain from natural gas procurement and liquefaction to logistics, shipping, terminals, and conversion or development of a natural gas-fired generation. It has invested in floating, liquefied natural gas vessels to both lower the cost of acquiring gas while securing a long-term supply for its terminals. Its segments include terminals and infrastructure, or T&I, and ships.

New Fortress Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining New Fortress Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.2% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: New Fortress Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): New Fortress Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): New Fortress Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: New Fortress Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.62, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

