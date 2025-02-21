Assessing Neurocrine Biosciences: Insights From 15 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $169.4, with a high estimate of $190.00 and a low estimate of $147.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.47% from the previous average price target of $168.60.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Neurocrine Biosciences among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $185.00 $185.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Lowers Buy $163.00 $165.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $185.00 $190.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $148.00 $154.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Lowers Outperform $147.00 $157.00 Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $163.00 $172.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $185.00 $190.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Buy $179.00 $184.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $185.00 $170.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $176.00 $162.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $162.00 $142.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $160.00 $160.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $165.00 $160.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Outperform $148.00 $148.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00

Delving into Neurocrine Biosciences's Background

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Understanding the Numbers: Neurocrine Biosciences's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Neurocrine Biosciences's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 21.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Neurocrine Biosciences's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.43%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.84%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Neurocrine Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.18.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

