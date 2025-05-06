Assessing NeoGenomics: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated NeoGenomics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $12.94, accompanied by a high estimate of $18.00 and a low estimate of $8.50. This current average represents a 31.1% decrease from the previous average price target of $18.78.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of NeoGenomics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Westenberg Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $12.00 $18.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $17.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $10.00 $15.00 Puneet Souda Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $9.00 $25.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $8.50 $18.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $15.00 $17.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $18.00 $21.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $16.00 $19.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $18.00 $19.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NeoGenomics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of NeoGenomics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

NeoGenomics Inc provides oncology diagnostic testing and consultative services which include technical laboratory services and professional interpretation of laboratory test results by licensed physicians or molecular experts in pathology and oncology. It operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in a single segment and derives revenue from clients by providing clinical cancer testing, interpretation, and consultative services, molecular and NGS testing, comprehensive technical and professional services offerings, clinical trials and research, validation laboratory services, and oncology data solutions.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: NeoGenomics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.55%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: NeoGenomics's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NeoGenomics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.6%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: NeoGenomics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.68, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

