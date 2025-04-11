Assessing Nektar Therapeutics: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Nektar Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $5.5, a high estimate of $6.50, and a low estimate of $2.00. Observing a 7.42% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $5.12.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Nektar Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Roger Song |Jefferies |Raises |Buy | $2.00|$1.00 | |Jay Olson |Oppenheimer |Announces |Outperform | $6.00|- | |Arthur He |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $6.50|$6.50 | |Arthur He |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $6.50|$6.50 | |Arthur He |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $6.50|$6.50 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Nektar Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Nektar Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Nektar Therapeutics Better

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, research-based drug discovery biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy. The company is focused on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy. Its pipeline products are REZPEG (NKTR-358), REZPEG (NKTR-358), REZPEG (NKTR-358), NKTR-422, NKTR-0165, NKTR-255, and Others.

Financial Milestones: Nektar Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Nektar Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Nektar Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.89% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.37%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, Nektar Therapeutics faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

