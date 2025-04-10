Assessing Natera: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Natera, presenting an average target of $195.4, a high estimate of $251.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.88% from the previous average price target of $181.12.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Natera's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Luke Sergott |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $160.00|$200.00 | |Conor McNamara |RBC Capital |Announces |Outperform | $251.00|- | |Tejas Savant |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $185.00|$176.00 | |David Westenberg |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $205.00|$200.00 | |Kyle Mikson |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Buy | $195.00|$180.00 | |Catherine Ramsey |Baird |Raises |Outperform | $188.00|$183.00 | |Kyle Mikson |Canaccord Genuity |Maintains |Buy | $180.00|$180.00 | |Matthew Sykes |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $190.00|$160.00 | |Luke Sergott |Barclays |Announces |Overweight | $200.00|- | |Subbu Nambi |Guggenheim |Raises |Buy | $200.00|$170.00 |

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Natera. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Natera compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Natera's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Natera

Natera Inc is a diagnostic and research company with proprietary molecular and bioinformatics technology. The company's key product offerings include its Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT) which screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus as well as in twin pregnancies, typically with a blood draw from the mother, Horizon Carrier Screening (HCS) to determine carrier status for a large number of severe genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children, Signatera molecular residual disease (MRD) test, which detects circulating tumor DNA in patients previously diagnosed with cancer to assess molecular residual disease and monitor for recurrence; and Prospera, to assess organ transplant rejection.

A Deep Dive into Natera's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Natera displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 53.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.29%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Natera's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -5.19%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Natera's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.31%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Natera's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.16, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

