Assessing MYR Group: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for MYR Group, presenting an average target of $145.75, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $124.00. Experiencing a 7.06% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $156.83.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of MYR Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $138.00 $124.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $163.00 $136.00 Justin Hauke Baird Raises Outperform $170.00 $159.00 Ati Modak Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $145.00 $164.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Lowers Buy $131.00 $157.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $124.00 - Sangita Jain Keybanc Announces Overweight $136.00 - Justin Hauke Baird Lowers Outperform $159.00 $201.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to MYR Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MYR Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for MYR Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of MYR Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MYR Group analyst ratings.

Get to Know MYR Group Better

MYR Group Inc is a U.S.-based holding company that provides specialty electrical construction services through its subsidiaries. The company operates through two segments. The transmission and distribution segment provides designing, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services on transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities. The commercial and industrial segment provides services such as the design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wiring, installation of traffic networks, and the installation of bridges. MYR Group generates the majority of its sales from the United States and Canada.

MYR Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: MYR Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.21%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: MYR Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.8%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MYR Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MYR Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, MYR Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

