Assessing Mohawk Industries: Insights From 12 Financial Analysts

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 5 1 0 Last 30D 3 0 3 1 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $154.08, a high estimate of $185.00, and a low estimate of $118.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 21.85% increase from the previous average price target of $126.45.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Mohawk Industries among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Buy $185.00 $145.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $161.00 $118.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $185.00 $141.00 Michael Dahl RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $140.00 $108.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $140.00 $110.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $184.00 $135.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $160.00 $132.00 Rafe Jadrosich B of A Securities Raises Buy $177.00 $120.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $118.00 $120.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $135.00 $140.00 Sam Darkatsh Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $140.00 - Michael Rehaut JP Morgan Raises Neutral $124.00 $122.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Mohawk Industries. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mohawk Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Mohawk Industries's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Inc manufactures a wide range of flooring products, including carpets, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, luxury vinyl tile, and vinyl flooring. Its operating segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World. The company generates maximum revenue from the Global Ceramic segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Mohawk Industries's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Mohawk Industries's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.55% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mohawk Industries's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.06%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Mohawk Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.37.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

