Assessing Microsoft's Performance Against Competitors In Software Industry

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 34.72 10.37 12.43 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 36.91 26.35 8.05 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 137.80 20.73 18.49 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 109.32 20.10 16.01 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 41.99 39.79 12.85 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 28.21 7.89 4.61 6.43% $0.45 $0.79 2.43% Monday.Com Ltd 450.27 13.76 15.06 2.3% $0.07 $0.24 32.29% CommVault Systems Inc 104.76 23.89 7.99 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 29.44 2.90 5.73 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 27.91 9.96 8.15 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 48.86 6.18 3.42 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 16.73 14.27 1.35 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% Rapid7 Inc 66.85 96.99 2 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% N-able Inc 98.12 1.91 3.15 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Average 92.09 21.9 8.22 7.03% $0.66 $1.36 11.54%

Through a thorough examination of Microsoft, we can discern the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 34.72 is lower than the industry average by 0.38x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 10.37 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.47x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The Price to Sales ratio of 12.43 , which is 1.51x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% that is 1.24% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 61.68x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $48.15 Billion is 35.4x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.27% exceeds the industry average of 11.54%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Microsoft against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Among its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth indicate strong financial performance and growth potential compared to industry peers.

