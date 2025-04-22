Assessing Microsoft's Performance Against Competitors In Software Industry

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 28.94 8.82 10.25 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 28.83 20.59 6.29 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 110.52 16.29 14.35 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 90.42 16.62 13.24 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 41.03 47.73 12.02 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 23.10 6.75 3.79 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 369.40 11.29 12.35 2.3% $0.07 $0.24 32.29% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.17 2.72 5.23 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 37.64 21.87 6.85 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% Qualys Inc 25.21 8.96 7.21 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% Progress Software Corp 43.17 5.46 3.02 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 17.20 14.41 1.12 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% Rapid7 Inc 54.75 79.10 1.64 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% Average 72.29 20.98 7.26 7.78% $0.7 $1.46 13.65%

Upon analyzing Microsoft, the following trends can be observed:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 28.94 is 0.4x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 8.82 , which is well below the industry average by 0.42x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 10.25 , which is 1.41x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% that is 0.39% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion , which is 52.56x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $47.83 Billion , which indicates 32.76x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 12.27%, which is much lower than the industry average of 13.65%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Microsoft against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit indicate strong profitability and operational efficiency, while the low revenue growth suggests slower expansion compared to industry peers.

