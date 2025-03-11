Assessing Microsoft's Performance Against Competitors In Software Industry

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in comparison to its major competitors within the Software industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 30.63 9.34 10.85 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 34.93 24.11 7.62 25.66% $5.75 $9.97 8.64% ServiceNow Inc 114.60 16.84 14.87 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 98.21 18.05 14.38 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 42.50 49.44 12.45 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 27.15 7.94 4.45 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 376.40 11.29 12.59 2.3% $-0.02 $0.23 6.76% Dolby Laboratories Inc 30.37 3.15 6.06 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 39.10 22.71 7.12 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% Qualys Inc 26.94 9.58 7.70 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% SolarWinds Corp 28.62 2.24 4.01 5.26% $0.07 $0.19 6.14% Progress Software Corp 36.52 5.56 3.32 0.27% $0.05 $0.18 21.47% Teradata Corp 19.41 16.02 1.26 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% Rapid7 Inc 70 101.13 2.10 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% Average 72.67 22.16 7.53 7.9% $0.63 $1.37 10.71%

By closely studying Microsoft, we can observe the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 30.63 significantly below the industry average by 0.42x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.34, significantly falling below the industry average by 0.42x, it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 10.85, surpassing the industry average by 1.44x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17%, which is 0.27% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion, which is 58.4x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $47.83 Billion, which indicates 34.91x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 12.27% exceeds the industry average of 10.71%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Microsoft demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the company is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the market values Microsoft's sales more highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

