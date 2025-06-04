Assessing Microsoft's Performance Against Competitors In Software Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 35.78 10.69 12.81 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 39.70 28.35 8.66 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 137.16 20.65 18.41 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 113.29 18.18 15.74 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 42.34 40.12 12.96 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 28 7.88 4.57 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 307.39 14.17 15.61 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 109.07 24.87 8.32 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.39 2.80 5.53 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 29.15 10.40 8.51 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 49.63 6.28 3.47 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 15.79 13.47 1.28 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% Rapid7 Inc 58.51 29.23 1.78 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% N-able Inc 100 1.95 3.21 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Average 81.42 16.8 8.31 9.47% $0.66 $1.36 11.42%

By closely studying Microsoft, we can observe the following trends:

At 35.78 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.44x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 10.69 , which is well below the industry average by 0.64x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 12.81 , surpassing the industry average by 1.54x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% , which is 1.2% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 61.68x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $48.15 Billion is 35.4x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.27% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.42%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Microsoft in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Microsoft has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance, outperforming industry peers and demonstrating solid financial health.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

