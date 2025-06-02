Assessing Microsoft's Performance Against Competitors In Software Industry

In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and its primary competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 35.58 10.63 12.73 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 38.86 27.75 8.48 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 137.19 20.64 18.41 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 110.59 17.75 15.36 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 41.88 39.69 12.82 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 27.64 7.78 4.51 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 297.49 13.72 15.11 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 109.02 24.86 8.31 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.13 2.77 5.48 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 28.32 10.10 8.27 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 48.47 6.13 3.39 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 15.57 13.29 1.26 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% Rapid7 Inc 55.88 27.91 1.70 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% N-able Inc 97.38 1.90 3.12 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Average 79.72 16.48 8.17 9.47% $0.66 $1.36 11.42%

Upon analyzing Microsoft, the following trends can be observed:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 35.58 is 0.45x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 10.63 , which is well below the industry average by 0.65x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 12.73 , which is 1.56x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% is 1.2% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 61.68x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 35.4x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 13.27%, outperforming the industry average of 11.42%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Microsoft in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the market values its sales more highly. In terms of ROE, Microsoft's performance is weaker than its peers, while its high EBITDA and gross profit margins indicate strong operational efficiency. Additionally, the high revenue growth rate reflects a positive outlook for the company's future prospects.

