Assessing Micron Technology: Insights From 26 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 26 analysts have published ratings on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 14 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 6 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 6 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $169.65, with a high estimate of $225.00 and a low estimate of $138.00. This current average reflects an increase of 13.04% from the previous average price target of $150.08.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Micron Technology among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Positive $175.00 $185.00 John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $145.00 $165.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $165.00 $160.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $153.00 $155.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $180.00 $130.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $158.00 $138.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $170.00 $170.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $150.00 $130.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $225.00 $225.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $160.00 $150.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $150.00 $120.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $225.00 $225.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $140.00 $130.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $175.00 $150.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Outperform $172.00 $150.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Outperform $160.00 $130.00 Chris Caso Wolfe Research Raises Outperform $200.00 $150.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $190.00 $135.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $165.00 $140.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $170.00 $130.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $180.00 $150.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $185.00 $143.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $170.00 $144.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $155.00 $125.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $138.00 $122.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $155.00 $150.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Micron Technology. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Micron Technology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Micron Technology's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Micron Technology's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Financial Insights: Micron Technology

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Micron Technology's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 81.53% as of 31 May, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Micron Technology's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.87%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Micron Technology's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.75%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Micron Technology's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.5%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Micron Technology's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.31.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

