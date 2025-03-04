Assessing Meta Platforms's Performance Against Competitors In Interactive Media & Services Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) in relation to its major competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.45 9.09 10.41 12.0% $28.26 $39.55 20.63% Alphabet Inc 20.77 6.26 5.94 8.3% $36.5 $55.86 11.77% Baidu Inc 9.32 0.82 1.61 1.98% $9.27 $17.16 1.69% Pinterest Inc 13.32 5.08 6.81 48.33% $0.27 $0.96 17.62% Kanzhun Ltd 35.18 3.35 7.25 3.18% $0.33 $1.6 18.98% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 144.38 2.33 3.45 0.87% $0.02 $0.26 -2.31% CarGurus Inc 159.45 6.15 3.79 8.95% $0.06 $0.2 2.43% JOYY Inc 14.46 0.49 1.33 1.17% $0.06 $0.21 -1.48% Weibo Corp 6.75 0.67 1.46 3.78% $0.14 $0.37 5.05% Yelp Inc 17.87 2.94 1.68 5.69% $0.07 $0.33 5.72% Tripadvisor Inc 359.50 2.14 1.14 0.11% $0.03 $0.41 5.38% Ziff Davis Inc 28.14 0.95 1.27 3.6% $0.14 $0.37 5.88% Hello Group Inc 7.64 0.81 0.91 4.03% $0.56 $1.05 -12.1% Average 68.06 2.67 3.05 7.5% $3.95 $6.56 4.89%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

After a detailed analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends become apparent:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 27.45 is lower than the industry average by 0.4x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.09, which is 3.4x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 10.41, surpassing the industry average by 3.41x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.0%, which is 4.5% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $28.26 Billion, which is 7.15x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $39.55 Billion, which indicates 6.03x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 20.63%, outperforming the industry average of 4.89%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Key Takeaways

The PE, PB, and PS ratios for Meta Platforms indicate that it may be overvalued compared to its peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. However, its high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest strong financial performance relative to industry standards. This suggests that while the stock may be expensive based on traditional valuation metrics, the company's operational efficiency and growth potential are favorable.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.