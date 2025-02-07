Assessing Meta Platforms's Performance Against Competitors In Interactive Media & Services Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 29.84 9.88 11.31 12.0% $28.26 $39.55 20.63% Alphabet Inc 23.83 7.18 6.81 8.55% $35.74 $51.79 15.09% Baidu Inc 11.61 0.86 1.67 2.98% $9.27 $17.16 -2.58% Pinterest Inc 12.58 4.80 6.43 1.0% $-0.0 $0.71 17.71% Kanzhun Ltd 32.93 3.14 6.79 3.18% $0.33 $1.6 18.98% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 343 2.12 3.14 1.35% $0.07 $0.26 -3.25% Weibo Corp 7.36 0.73 1.59 3.78% $0.14 $0.37 5.05% Yelp Inc 24.09 3.52 2.05 5.21% $0.06 $0.33 4.41% JOYY Inc 14.03 0.47 1.29 1.17% $0.06 $0.21 -1.48% Tripadvisor Inc 67.23 2.58 1.43 4.33% $0.1 $0.48 -0.19% Ziff Davis Inc 39.41 1.29 1.74 -2.68% $0.02 $0.3 3.69% Average 57.61 2.67 3.29 2.89% $4.58 $7.32 5.74%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

By analyzing Meta Platforms, we can infer the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 29.84, which is 0.52x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 9.88 which exceeds the industry average by 3.7x.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 11.31, surpassing the industry average by 3.44x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.0% is 9.11% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $28.26 Billion is 6.17x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $39.55 Billion, which indicates 5.4x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 20.63% exceeds the industry average of 5.74%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Meta Platforms outperforms its peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential in the Interactive Media & Services industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.