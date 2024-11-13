Assessing Meta Platforms's Performance Against Competitors In Interactive Media & Services Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) in relation to its major competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.60 8.97 9.82 9.77% $22.06 $33.21 18.87% Alphabet Inc 24.09 7.08 6.69 8.55% $35.74 $51.79 15.09% Baidu Inc 11.13 0.85 1.60 2.19% $7.46 $17.53 -0.37% Pinterest Inc 95.84 7.16 6.14 1.0% $-0.0 $0.71 17.71% Kanzhun Ltd 31.66 2.96 6.64 2.92% $0.36 $1.6 28.85% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 327 2.56 4.07 -1.26% $0.01 $0.25 -5.54% Ziff Davis Inc 42.84 1.47 1.89 -2.68% $0.09 $0.27 10.22% Yelp Inc 23.30 3.46 1.98 5.21% $0.05 $0.33 0.93% Weibo Corp 6.41 0.60 1.20 3.43% $0.14 $0.35 -0.54% JOYY Inc 8.45 0.37 0.99 1.0% $0.05 $0.2 3.25% Tripadvisor Inc 54.85 2.10 1.17 4.33% $0.1 $0.48 -0.19% Getty Images Holdings Inc 24.21 2.04 1.56 -0.33% $0.05 $0.18 4.91% Hello Group Inc 6.89 0.78 0.85 3.57% $0.54 $1.1 -14.22% Average 54.72 2.62 2.9 2.33% $3.72 $6.23 5.01%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Meta Platforms, we can identify the following trends:

At 27.6, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.5x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 8.97 which exceeds the industry average by 3.42x.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.82, which is 3.39x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.77%, which is 7.44% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.06 Billion, which is 5.93x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $33.21 Billion, which indicates 5.33x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.87% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 5.01%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Meta Platforms in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest the market values the company's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Meta Platforms outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.