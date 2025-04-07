Assessing Meta Platforms: Insights From 38 Financial Analysts

38 analysts have shared their evaluations of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 15 21 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 12 18 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Meta Platforms and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $754.66, accompanied by a high estimate of $935.00 and a low estimate of $600.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.79% increase from the previous average price target of $706.66.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Meta Platforms is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Brent Thill |Jefferies |Lowers |Buy | $600.00|$725.00 | |Deepak Mathivanan |Cantor Fitzgerald |Maintains |Overweight | $790.00|$790.00 | |Brent Thill |Jefferies |Lowers |Buy | $725.00|$810.00 | |Andrew Boone |Citizens Capital Markets|Maintains |Market Outperform| $750.00|$750.00 | |Jason Celino |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $710.00|$750.00 | |Ivan Feinseth |Tigress Financial |Raises |Strong Buy | $935.00|$645.00 | |Lloyd Walmsley |UBS |Raises |Buy | $786.00|$736.00 | |Ronald Josey |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $780.00|$753.00 | |Jason Helfstein |Oppenheimer |Raises |Outperform | $800.00|$650.00 | |Justin Post |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $765.00|$710.00 | |Brian Pitz |BMO Capital |Raises |Market Perform | $610.00|$530.00 | |Gil Luria |DA Davidson |Raises |Buy | $800.00|$700.00 | |Brad Erickson |RBC Capital |Raises |Outperform | $800.00|$700.00 | |Eric Sheridan |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $765.00|$688.00 | |Mark Zgutowicz |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $820.00|$820.00 | |Deepak Mathivanan |Cantor Fitzgerald |Raises |Overweight | $790.00|$720.00 | |Youssef Squali |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $770.00|$700.00 | |Shyam Patil |Susquehanna |Raises |Positive | $800.00|$675.00 | |Nat Schindler |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Perform | $627.00|$583.00 | |Andrew Boone |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $750.00|$750.00 | |Josh Beck |Raymond James |Raises |Strong Buy | $800.00|$725.00 | |Aleksey Yefremov |Keybanc |Maintains |Overweight | $750.00|$750.00 | |Thomas Champion |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $775.00|$670.00 | |Barton Crockett |Rosenblatt |Raises |Buy | $846.00|$811.00 | |Ross Sandler |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $705.00|$630.00 | |Ken Gawrelski |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $752.00|$685.00 | |Jeffrey Wlodarczak |Pivotal Research |Raises |Buy | $875.00|$800.00 | |James Lee |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $750.00|$675.00 | |Colin Sebastian |Baird |Raises |Outperform | $750.00|$680.00 | |Aleksey Yefremov |Keybanc |Raises |Overweight | $750.00|$700.00 | |Greg Miller |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $750.00|$750.00 | |Barton Crockett |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $811.00|$811.00 | |Meta Marshall |Wedbush |Raises |Outperform | $700.00|$680.00 | |Deepak Mathivanan |Cantor Fitzgerald |Lowers |Overweight | $720.00|$730.00 | |Josh Beck |Raymond James |Raises |Strong Buy | $725.00|$675.00 | |Brian Nowak |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $660.00|$600.00 | |Ken Gawrelski |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $685.00|$641.00 | |Aleksey Yefremov |Keybanc |Raises |Overweight | $700.00|$655.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Meta Platforms. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Meta Platforms. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Meta Platforms compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Meta Platforms compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Meta Platforms's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Meta Platforms's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Meta Platforms analyst ratings.

Get to Know Meta Platforms Better

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Financial Milestones: Meta Platforms's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Meta Platforms showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.63% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Meta Platforms's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 43.07%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Meta Platforms's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.83% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.27.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for META

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for META

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.