Assessing Merit Medical Systems: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Merit Medical Systems, presenting an average target of $101.33, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $93.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.55% increase from the previous average price target of $96.00.

A clear picture of Merit Medical Systems's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $94.00 $93.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Jon Young Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $125.00 $102.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $93.00 $85.00 David Rescott Baird Announces Outperform $96.00 -

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Inc is a medical equipment company that develops and manufactures products for use in interventional cardiology, radiology, and endoscopy procedures. The firm reports two segments which are Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Cardiovascular segment. The United States generates the majority of the revenue.

Financial Insights: Merit Medical Systems

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Merit Medical Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.72% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Merit Medical Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.31%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Merit Medical Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.21%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Merit Medical Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.7, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

