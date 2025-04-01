Assessing Martin Marietta Materials: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $606.9, a high estimate of $650.00, and a low estimate of $559.00. Highlighting a 7.83% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $658.44.

The standing of Martin Marietta Materials among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Garik Shmois Loop Capital Lowers Buy $615.00 $645.00 Adrian Heurta JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $560.00 $640.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Announces Buy $559.00 - Garik Shmois Loop Capital Lowers Buy $645.00 $680.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Outperform $600.00 $630.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $650.00 $675.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $610.00 $670.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Lowers Overweight $600.00 $645.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Outperform $630.00 $640.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $600.00 $701.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Martin Marietta Materials. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Martin Marietta Materials compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Martin Marietta Materials is one of the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). In 2024, Martin Marietta sold 191 million tons of aggregates. Martin Marietta's most important markets include Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, accounting for most of its sales. The company also produces cement in Texas and uses its aggregates in its asphalt and ready-mixed concrete businesses. Martin's magnesia specialties business produces magnesia-based chemical products and dolomitic lime.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Martin Marietta Materials displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.43%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.16%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Martin Marietta Materials's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.7%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Martin Marietta Materials's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.61, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

