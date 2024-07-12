Assessing Marathon Oil: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $31.8, along with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. A decline of 6.8% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Marathon Oil. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $29.00 $45.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $34.00 $33.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $29.00 $38.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $33.00 $31.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $35.00 $36.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $32.00 - Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Maintains Positive $33.00 - Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $34.00 $32.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Marathon Oil. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Marathon Oil compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Marathon Oil's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Marathon Oil's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Marathon Oil's Background

Marathon is an independent exploration and production company primarily focusing on unconventional resources in the United States. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proved reserves of 1.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 405 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 at a ratio of roughly 70% oil and NGLs and 30% natural gas.

Marathon Oil's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Marathon Oil's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.85%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.31%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Marathon Oil's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.49, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

