Assessing Littelfuse: Insights From 3 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 3 analysts have evaluated Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $217.0, a high estimate of $275.00, and a low estimate of $182.00. This current average represents a 9.21% decrease from the previous average price target of $239.00.

A clear picture of Littelfuse's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $275.00 $310.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Neutral $194.00 $182.00 Luke Junk Baird Lowers Neutral $182.00 $225.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Littelfuse. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Littelfuse compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Littelfuse compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Littelfuse's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Littelfuse is a primary provider of circuit protection products (such as fuses and relays) into the transportation, industrial, telecommunications, and consumer electronics end markets. The firm is also increasing its power semiconductor business, where it predominantly serves industrial end markets and is breaking into electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Littelfuse has 17,000 global employees.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Littelfuse's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.68%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Littelfuse's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.79%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Littelfuse's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.12%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Littelfuse's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.36, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

