Assessing Lincoln National: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $34.17, along with a high estimate of $37.00 and a low estimate of $29.00. This current average has increased by 2.0% from the previous average price target of $33.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Lincoln National's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Bergman TD Cowen Raises Hold $37.00 $34.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $29.00 $28.00 Daniel Bergman TD Cowen Announces Hold $34.00 - Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $36.00 $35.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $34.00 $37.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $35.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lincoln National. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lincoln National compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Lincoln National's market position.

Get to Know Lincoln National Better

Lincoln National Corp operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses. The company's operating segment includes Annuities; Retirement Plan Services; Life Insurance and Group Protection. Its products include fixed and indexed annuities, variable annuities, universal life insurance (UL), variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL, indexed universal life insurance (IUL), term life insurance, employer-sponsored retirement plans and services, and group life, disability and dental.

Financial Insights: Lincoln National

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Lincoln National's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.66% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lincoln National's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lincoln National's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -7.5%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lincoln National's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Lincoln National's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.75, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

