Assessing Light & Wonder: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $111.4, a high estimate of $144.00, and a low estimate of $81.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.74% from the previous average price target of $107.38.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Light & Wonder by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $115.00 $120.00 David Bain B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $120.00 - Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $117.00 $122.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Lowers Hold $100.00 $108.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $90.00 $92.00 Tom Forte Maxim Group Announces Buy $144.00 - Chad Beynon Macquarie Raises Outperform $122.00 $120.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $81.00 $76.00 Don Carducci JP Morgan Raises Overweight $111.00 $107.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $114.00 $114.00

Light & Wonder is principally an electronic gaming machine manufacturer, selling machines to pubs, clubs, and casinos. The firm is licensed in most jurisdictions allowing gambling globally. Light & Wonder is one of the three largest players in the space along with International Game Technology and Aristocrat Leisure. SciPlay, about one fourth of revenue, develops and distributes casual mobile games, principally in the social casino niche. The more nascent iGaming business sits between these two businesses, providing digital content and capabilities to real-money gaming providers.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Light & Wonder's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.9% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, Light & Wonder faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

