Assessing Leidos Holdings: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $183.71, a high estimate of $205.00, and a low estimate of $153.00. A 13.0% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $211.17.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Leidos Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $197.00 $199.00 Gautam Khanna TD Cowen Lowers Hold $165.00 $200.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $199.00 $205.00 Gavin Parsons Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $153.00 $228.00 Gavin Parsons UBS Announces Neutral $182.00 - Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $205.00 $230.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Buy $185.00 $205.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Leidos Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Leidos Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Leidos Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Leidos Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Leidos Holdings analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Leidos Holdings

Leidos Holdings Inc is a technology, engineering, and science company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets, both domestically and internationally. Company customer includes the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD"), the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ("DHS"), the Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA"), the Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA"), and many other U.S. civilian, state and local government agencies, etc. The company is engaged in three reportable segments; Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. Defense Solutions provides technologically latest services, solutions, and products to a broad customer base. It generates key revenue from Defense Solutions.

Leidos Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Leidos Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.86% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Leidos Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.69%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Leidos Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.77% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, Leidos Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LDOS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Nov 2021 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for LDOS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.