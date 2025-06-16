Assessing Lear: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Lear (NYSE:LEA) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $100.9, a high estimate of $123.00, and a low estimate of $83.00. Experiencing a 4.11% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $105.22.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Lear is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $110.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $115.00 $125.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $89.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $120.00 $119.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $95.00 $83.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $89.00 $87.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Announces Buy $123.00 - Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $115.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Neutral $83.00 $102.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $84.00 $117.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lear. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lear. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lear compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lear compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Lear's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Lear's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lear analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lear

Lear Corp designs, develops, and manufactures automotive seating and electrical systems and components. The company has two reporting segments Seating and E-Systems. Seating components include frames and mechanisms, covers (leather and woven fabric), seat heating and cooling, foam, and headrests. Automotive electrical distribution and connection systems and electronic systems include wiring harnesses, terminals and connectors, on-board battery chargers, high-voltage battery management systems. The company earns most of its revenue from the seating segment.

Lear: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Lear's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.24% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lear's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.45% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lear's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.77%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lear's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.56% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Lear's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.59.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LEA

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for LEA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.