Assessing Labcorp Hldgs: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Labcorp Hldgs (NYSE:LH), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $276.0, with a high estimate of $300.00 and a low estimate of $260.00. This current average has increased by 5.11% from the previous average price target of $262.57.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Labcorp Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Clark Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $276.00 - Ralph Giacobbe Citigroup Raises Buy $300.00 $250.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $260.00 $240.00 Jack Meehan Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $260.00 $271.00 Tycho Peterson Jefferies Raises Buy $290.00 $275.00 Jack Meehan Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $271.00 $249.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Buy $286.00 $293.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $265.00 $260.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Labcorp Hldgs compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of Labcorp Hldgs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Labcorp Hldgs Better

Labcorp is one of the nation's two largest independent clinical laboratories, with roughly 20% of the independent lab market. The company operates approximately 2,000 patient-service centers, offering a broad range of 5,000 clinical lab tests, ranging from routine blood and urine screens to complex oncology and genomic testing.

Labcorp Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Labcorp Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.76% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Labcorp Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.31%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.77%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Labcorp Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.78%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Labcorp Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.9, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

