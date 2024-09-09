Assessing Kroger: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Kroger (NYSE:KR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 5 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Kroger and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $61.62, accompanied by a high estimate of $72.00 and a low estimate of $57.00. Consistency is reflected as the current average remains at the same level as the previous average price target.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Kroger's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $62.00 $62.00 Chris Graja Argus Research Raises Buy $72.00 $70.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $57.00 $58.00 Ken Goldman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $58.00 $60.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $62.00 $62.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $60.00 $61.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Outperform $60.00 $58.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $62.00 $62.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Kroger. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Kroger compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Unveiling the Story Behind Kroger

Kroger is one of the largest grocery retailers in the United States with more than 2,700 stores across a portfolio of over 20 supermarket banners. The company touts its ingrained presence in US communities, citing that it is a top-two grocer in most of its major market areas. Over one fourth of Kroger's roughly $110 billion in nonperishable and fresh food sales (about 75% of revenue) stems from its private-label portfolio, of which the company manufactures about 30% of units via its 33 food production plants. The firm also operates fuel stations and pharmacies at 60% and 80% of its locations, respectively.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Kroger

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Kroger's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.23% as of 31 May, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.09%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kroger's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.63%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kroger's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.84%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Kroger's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.55, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

