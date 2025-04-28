Assessing Kontoor Brands: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Kontoor Brands and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $89.71, accompanied by a high estimate of $108.00 and a low estimate of $69.00. This current average represents a 9.12% decrease from the previous average price target of $98.71.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Kontoor Brands. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Paul Kearney |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $69.00|$93.00 | |Jim Duffy |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $72.00|$83.00 | |Ike Boruchow |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $90.00|$100.00 | |Jay Sole |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $96.00|$108.00 | |Paul Kearney |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $93.00|$100.00 | |Ike Boruchow |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $100.00|$95.00 | |Jay Sole |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $108.00|$112.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Kontoor Brands. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kontoor Brands compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Kontoor Brands's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Kontoor Brands's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kontoor Brands analyst ratings.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Inc is a lifestyle apparel company. It is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of its portfolio of brands, including Wrangler and Lee. It manufactures its products in owned and leased facilities and distributes the products through both brick-and-mortar and e-commerce retailers. The Company has two reportable segments: Wrangler and Lee. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Wrangler segment. The company's geographical segments are the United States and International, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Kontoor Brands: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Kontoor Brands showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.4% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Kontoor Brands's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.9%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kontoor Brands's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.87%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.98.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

