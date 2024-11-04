Assessing Keysight Techs: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Keysight Techs (NYSE:KEYS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 1 2 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $165.89, a high estimate of $185.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. This current average has increased by 3.44% from the previous average price target of $160.38.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Keysight Techs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $180.00 $158.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $175.00 $163.00 Richard Eastman Baird Raises Outperform $163.00 $160.00 David Ridley-Lane B of A Securities Raises Underperform $150.00 $135.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $165.00 $155.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Positive $185.00 $195.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $180.00 - Richard Eastman Baird Lowers Outperform $160.00 $167.00 David Ridley-Lane B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $135.00 $150.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Keysight Techs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Keysight Techs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Keysight Techs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Keysight Techs's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Keysight Techs analyst ratings.

Get to Know Keysight Techs Better

Keysight Technologies is a leader in the field of testing and measurement, helping electronics OEMs and suppliers alike bring products to market to fit industry standards and specifications. Keysight specializes in the communications market, but also supplies into the government, automotive, industrial, and semiconductor manufacturing markets. Keysight's solutions include testing tools, analytical software, and services. The firm's stated objective is to reduce time to market and improve efficiency at its more than 30,000 customers.

Financial Milestones: Keysight Techs's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Keysight Techs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.94%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 31.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Keysight Techs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.68%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Keysight Techs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.25% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Keysight Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KEYS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Deutsche Bank Upgrades Hold Buy Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Dec 2021 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for KEYS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.