Assessing JELD-WEN Holding: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $14.75, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average represents a 1.67% decrease from the previous average price target of $15.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive JELD-WEN Holding is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $17.00 $15.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Maintains Underperform $13.00 $13.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Lowers Hold $16.00 $17.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to JELD-WEN Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of JELD-WEN Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of JELD-WEN Holding's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of JELD-WEN Holding's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into JELD-WEN Holding's Background

JELD-WEN Holding Inc is engaged in door and window manufacturing. The company designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior building products, offering a selection of doors, windows, walls, and related products. The products are used in the new construction of residential single and multi-family homes and non-residential buildings. The firm's operating segments are North America, Europe, and Australasia. It generates a majority of its revenue from North America.

JELD-WEN Holding: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: JELD-WEN Holding's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -12.41%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: JELD-WEN Holding's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): JELD-WEN Holding's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.34%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): JELD-WEN Holding's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.64%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: JELD-WEN Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.77, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

