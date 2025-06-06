Assessing Invitation Homes: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $38.23, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.6% increase from the previous average price target of $36.55.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Invitation Homes. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Wolfe Citigroup Raises Buy $38.50 $35.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $38.00 $36.00 Buck Horne Raymond James Raises Outperform $39.00 $36.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $39.00 $37.00 Julien Blouin Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $43.00 $39.00 Tyler Batory Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $41.00 $39.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $37.00 $36.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $36.00 $35.00 Buck Horne Raymond James Lowers Outperform $36.00 $40.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Outperform $36.00 $33.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $37.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Invitation Homes. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Invitation Homes compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Invitation Homes's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Invitation Homes's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Invitation Homes's Background

Invitation Homes owns a portfolio of over 85,000 single-family rental homes. The company focuses on owning homes in the starter and move-up segments of the housing market with an average sale price around $350,000 and generally less than 1,800 square feet. The portfolio is spread across 16 target markets that feature high employment and household formation growth with almost 70% of the portfolio in the Western U.S. and Florida; 15 of the 16 markets featuring average rents lower than homeownership costs.

Invitation Homes's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Invitation Homes's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.4% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Invitation Homes's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.7% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Invitation Homes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.89%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Invitation Homes's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.83, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

