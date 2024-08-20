Assessing Invesco: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $17.25, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Observing a 3.79% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $16.62.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Invesco among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $18.00 $17.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $17.00 $16.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $17.00 $16.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $17.00 $17.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Invesco. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Invesco compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Invesco's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Invesco's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Invesco

Invesco provides investment-management services to retail (66% of managed assets) and institutional (34%) clients. At the end of March 2024, the firm had $1.663 trillion in assets under management spread among its equity (54% of AUM), balanced (4%), fixed-income (20%), alternative investment (10%), and money market (12%) operations. Passive products account for 40% of Invesco's total AUM, including 65% of the company's equity operations and 15% of its fixed-income platform. Invesco's U.S. retail business is one of the 10 largest nonproprietary fund complexes in the country. The firm also has a meaningful presence outside of North America, with 29% of its AUM sourced from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (14%) and Asia (15%).

Invesco's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Invesco displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Invesco's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.91%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Invesco's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.48%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Invesco's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

