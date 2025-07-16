Assessing Invesco: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $15.93, with a high estimate of $18.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average has increased by 9.33% from the previous average price target of $14.57.

A clear picture of Invesco's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $15.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $14.50 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $16.00 $14.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $15.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $16.75 $16.25 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $16.25 $16.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $14.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $15.25 $15.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $15.00 $13.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $13.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Invesco. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Invesco's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Invesco's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Invesco provides investment-management services to retail (67% of managed assets) and institutional (33%) clients. At the end of April 2025, the firm had $1.840 trillion in assets under management spread among its equity (57% of AUM), balanced (3%), fixed-income (22%), alternative investment (7%), and money market (11%) operations. Passive products account for 43% of Invesco's total AUM, including 65% of the company's equity operations and 15% of its fixed-income platform. Invesco's US retail business is one of the 10 largest nonproprietary fund complexes in the country. The firm also has a meaningful presence outside of North America, with 30% of its AUM sourced from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (15%) and Asia (15%).

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Invesco's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.65%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Invesco's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.19%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Invesco's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.62%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, Invesco adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

