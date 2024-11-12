Assessing IntL Money Express: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

IntL Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $27.5, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.84% from the previous average price target of $25.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive IntL Money Express is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $25.00 $22.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $30.00 $27.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $27.00 $23.00 Gus Gala Monness, Crespi, Hardt Lowers Buy $28.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to IntL Money Express. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of IntL Money Express compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of IntL Money Express's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of IntL Money Express's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into IntL Money Express's Background

International Money Express Inc is a processor of money transfer services in the USA to the Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) corridor. The company offers wire transfer, money order, Foreign exchange, and cash checking services, while the majority of the revenue is derived from wire transfer and money order fees. The firm's business is organized around one reportable segment that provides money remittance services between the U.S. and Canada to Mexico, Guatemala, and other countries in Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

IntL Money Express: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: IntL Money Express's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.28%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): IntL Money Express's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 12.17%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: IntL Money Express's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.16, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

