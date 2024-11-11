Assessing Interparfums: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $166.6, a high estimate of $172.00, and a low estimate of $163.00. Holding firm without variation, the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Interparfums is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $172.00 $172.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $172.00 $172.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $163.00 $163.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $163.00 $163.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $163.00 $163.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Interparfums. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Interparfums compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Interparfums's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Interparfums's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Interparfums's Background

Interparfums Inc operates in the fragrance business and produces and distributes a wide array of prestige fragrance and fragrance-related products. It sells its product under the brand which includes Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lacoste, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas and Van Cleef & Arpels. The company operates in two operating segments namely European based operations, SA, and United States based operations.. The group sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, and domestic and international wholesalers and distributors.

Financial Insights: Interparfums

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Interparfums displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.4%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Interparfums's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.33%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, Interparfums adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

