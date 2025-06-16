Assessing Intellia Therapeutics: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $33.11, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 14.84%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Intellia Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $54.00 $74.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Neutral $10.00 $10.00 Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Lowers Buy $45.00 $55.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $10.00 $14.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $68.00 $68.00 Andy Chen Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $21.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intellia Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intellia Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intellia Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intellia Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Intellia Therapeutics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Intellia Therapeutics's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Intellia Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Intellia Therapeutics is a gene editing company focused on the development of Crispr/Cas9-based therapeutics. Crispr/Cas9 stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (Crispr)/Crispr-associated protein 9 (Cas9), which is a revolutionary technology for precisely altering specific sequences of genomic DNA. Intellia is focused on using this technology to treat genetically defined diseases. It's evaluating multiple gene editing approaches using in vivo and ex vivo therapies to address diseases with high unmet medical needs, including ATTR amyloidosis, hereditary angioedema, sickle cell disease, and immuno-oncology. Intellia has formed collaborations with several companies to advance its pipeline, including narrow-moat Regeneron and wide-moat Novartis.

A Deep Dive into Intellia Therapeutics's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Challenges: Intellia Therapeutics's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -42.54%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Intellia Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -687.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intellia Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -13.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intellia Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.5%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, Intellia Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

