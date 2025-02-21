Assessing Insulet: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $316.17, a high estimate of $330.00, and a low estimate of $304.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $281.67, the current average has increased by 12.25%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Insulet. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Rose Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $324.00 $304.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Raises Buy $324.00 $264.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Raises Overweight $330.00 $280.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $310.00 $283.00 Lawrence Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $305.00 $290.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $304.00 $269.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Insulet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Insulet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Insulet's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Insulet's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Insulet analyst ratings.

Discovering Insulet: A Closer Look

Insulet was founded in 2000 with the goal of making continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy for diabetes easier to use. The result was the Omnipod system, which consists of a small disposable insulin infusion device and that can be operated through a smartphone to control dosage. Since the Omnipod was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2005, approximately 425,000 insulin-dependent diabetics are using it worldwide.

Key Indicators: Insulet's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Insulet's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 25.7%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Insulet's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.25%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Insulet's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.62%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Insulet's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.25. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

