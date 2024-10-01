Assessing Incyte: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $71.82, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.73% increase from the previous average price target of $69.91.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Incyte among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Hold $74.00 $83.00 Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Raises Buy $92.00 $86.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Neutral $68.00 $66.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $67.00 $67.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $67.00 $66.00 James Shin Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $60.00 $55.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $88.00 $80.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $61.00 $59.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $66.00 $61.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Neutral $66.00 $62.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $81.00 $84.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Incyte. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Incyte compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Incyte's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Incyte's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Incyte

Incyte focuses on the discovery and development of small-molecule drugs. The firm's lead drug, Jakafi, treats two types of rare blood cancer and graft versus host disease and is partnered with Novartis. Incyte's other marketed drugs include rheumatoid arthritis treatment Olumiant (licensed to Lilly), and oncology drugs Iclusig (chronic myeloid leukemia), Pemazyre (cholangiocarcinoma), Tabrecta (lung cancer), and Monjuvi (diffuse large B-cell lymphoma). The firm's first dermatology product, Opzelura, was approved in 2021 for atopic dermatitis and 2022 for vitiligo. Incyte's pipeline includes a broad array of oncology and dermatology programs.

Breaking Down Incyte's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Incyte's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.34%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Incyte's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -42.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -10.6%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Incyte's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.54%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

