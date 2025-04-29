Assessing Illumina: Insights From 16 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 16 analysts have shared their insights on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 8 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Illumina, revealing an average target of $127.06, a high estimate of $247.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. This current average has decreased by 15.4% from the previous average price target of $150.19.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Illumina. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Kyle Mikson |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Hold | $92.00|$115.00 | |Luke Sergott |Barclays |Lowers |Underweight | $77.00|$100.00 | |Conor McNamara |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $112.00|$128.00 | |Patrick Donnelly |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $85.00|$90.00 | |Conor McNamara |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $128.00|$247.00 | |Mason Carrico |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Overweight | $156.00|$156.00 | |Kyle Mikson |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Hold | $115.00|$135.00 | |Catherine Ramsey |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $90.00|$127.00 | |Patrick Donnelly |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $90.00|$130.00 | |Tejas Savant |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $136.00|$150.00 | |David Westenberg |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $190.00|$185.00 | |Luke Sergott |Barclays |Lowers |Underweight | $100.00|$130.00 | |Conor McNamara |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $247.00|$250.00 | |Kyle Mikson |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Hold | $135.00|$145.00 | |Subbu Nambi |Guggenheim |Lowers |Buy | $150.00|$170.00 | |Luke Sergott |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $130.00|$145.00 |

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Illumina compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Illumina's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Illumina's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Illumina analyst ratings.

Discovering Illumina: A Closer Look

Illumina provides tools and services to analyze genetic material with life science and clinical lab applications. The company generates over 90% of its revenue from sequencing instruments, consumables, and services. Illumina's high-throughput technology enables whole genome sequencing in humans and other large organisms. Its lower throughput tools enable applications that require smaller data outputs, such as viral and cancer tumor screening. Illumina also sells microarrays (9% of 2024 sales) that enable lower-cost, focused genetic screening with primarily consumer and agricultural applications.

Understanding the Numbers: Illumina's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Illumina's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.6%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Illumina's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.94%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Illumina's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.31% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Illumina's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.04%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Illumina's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

