Assessing Hudson Pacific Properties: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $3.12, a high estimate of $3.50, and a low estimate of $3.00. This current average represents a 27.44% decrease from the previous average price target of $4.30.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Hudson Pacific Properties among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $3.50 $4.50 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $3.00 $4.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Neutral $3.00 $5.00 Peter Abramowitz Jefferies Lowers Hold $3.00 $3.70

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hudson Pacific Properties. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hudson Pacific Properties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Hudson Pacific Properties's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Hudson Pacific Properties: A Closer Look

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, operates, and owns office buildings and media and entertainment properties, such as sound stages, on America's West Coast. The company focuses on developed, urban markets in Northern California, Southern California, and the Pacific Northwest. In terms of total square footage, the vast majority of Hudson Pacific's real estate portfolio is composed of office properties located in the Greater Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles areas. The company operates in two reportable segments; office properties & related operations; and studio properties & related operations. The majority of revenue is derived from the office properties & related operations segment.

Hudson Pacific Properties: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Hudson Pacific Properties displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -79.65%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hudson Pacific Properties's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hudson Pacific Properties's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.9, Hudson Pacific Properties faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

