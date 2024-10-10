Assessing Hubbell: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Hubbell, revealing an average target of $416.67, a high estimate of $454.00, and a low estimate of $368.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.23% increase from the previous average price target of $399.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Hubbell among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $454.00 $385.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $445.00 $400.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $400.00 $368.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $407.00 - Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $441.00 $431.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $450.00 $450.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $368.00 $384.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $385.00 $383.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $400.00 $397.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hubbell. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hubbell compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Hubbell's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Hubbell's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Hubbell's Background

Hubbell is a diversified conglomerate industrial company that mostly competes in the electrical components market. Its products and services serve vital portions of the U.S. electrical supply chain, including transmission and distribution as well as the commercial, industrial, and residential end markets. The company organizes its business into two segments: Utility Solutions Segment and the Electrical Solutions Segment. It derives maximum revenue from Utility Solutions Segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Hubbell's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Hubbell's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hubbell's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.68%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hubbell's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.13%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hubbell's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.1%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hubbell's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.7.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

