Assessing Hubbell: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Hubbell and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $449.73, accompanied by a high estimate of $535.00 and a low estimate of $400.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.11% increase from the previous average price target of $419.89.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Hubbell by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $473.00 $493.00 Chad Dillard Bernstein Announces Outperform $535.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $402.00 $400.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $445.00 $407.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $455.00 $445.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $490.00 $450.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $454.00 $385.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $445.00 $400.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $400.00 $368.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $407.00 - Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $441.00 $431.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hubbell. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hubbell compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Hubbell's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Hubbell's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Hubbell

Hubbell is a diversified conglomerate industrial company that mostly competes in the electrical components market. Its products and services serve vital portions of the U.S. electrical supply chain, including transmission and distribution as well as the commercial, industrial, and residential end markets. The company organizes its business into two segments: Utility Solutions Segment and the Electrical Solutions Segment. It derives maximum revenue from Utility Solutions Segment.

Hubbell's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Hubbell's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.86%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hubbell's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.18%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hubbell's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.99% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hubbell's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.17%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, Hubbell adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

