Assessing Host Hotels & Resorts: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $20.71, along with a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. A 8.81% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $22.71.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Host Hotels & Resorts among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Bellisario Baird Lowers Neutral $19.00 $21.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $21.00 $22.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Lowers Neutral $18.00 $25.00 Joseph Greff JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $18.00 $20.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Overweight $24.00 $25.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $22.00 $22.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $23.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Host Hotels & Resorts. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Host Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Host Hotels & Resorts's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Host Hotels & Resorts analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts owns 77 predominantly urban and resort upper-upscale and luxury hotel properties representing nearly 42,000 rooms, mainly in the United States. Host recently sold off the company's interests in a joint venture owning a portfolio of hotels throughout Europe and also sold other joint ventures that owned properties in Asia and the United States. The majority of Host's portfolio operates under the Marriott and Starwood brands.

Breaking Down Host Hotels & Resorts's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Host Hotels & Resorts's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.34%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Host Hotels & Resorts's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.3% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Host Hotels & Resorts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.53%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.92%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Host Hotels & Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.73, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HST

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Dec 2021 Goldman Sachs Upgrades Sell Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for HST

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.