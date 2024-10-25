Assessing Honeywell Intl: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Honeywell Intl, presenting an average target of $218.83, a high estimate of $235.00, and a low estimate of $207.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.91%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Honeywell Intl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Arment Baird Lowers Neutral $217.00 $223.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $230.00 $250.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $235.00 $225.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $207.00 $215.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $214.00 $214.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $210.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Honeywell Intl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Honeywell Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Honeywell Intl's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz Thermo-Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Other inventions by Honeywell include biodegradable detergent and autopilot. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. It operates through four business segments: aerospace technologies (37% of 2023 company revenue), industrial automation (29%), energy and sustainability solutions (17%), and building automation (17%). Recently, Honeywell has made several portfolio changes to focus on fewer end markets and align with a set of secular growth trends. The firm is working diligently to expand its installed base, deriving 30% of its revenue from recurring aftermarket services.

Financial Milestones: Honeywell Intl's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Honeywell Intl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.71% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Honeywell Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Honeywell Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.25%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.65.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

